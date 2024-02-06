Multiple roads in SLO County remain closed in storm aftermath, video

February 6, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The storm that slammed San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties has rolled south, though multiple roads remain closed because of flooding, fallen trees and mudslides. The worst of the storm hit the Central Coast on Sunday, with bouts of heavy rains on Monday.

Full and partial road closures include:

Full closure of Burton Drive in Cambria between Patterson Place and Eaton Road.

Full closure of Romney Drive in Cambria between Amherst Place and Ardath Drive.

Full closure of Cholame Valley Road in Cholame between State Route 46 and McMillan Canyon Road.

Full closure of Huer Huero Road outside Santa Margarita from Highway 58 to Park Hill Road.

Full closure of Berwick Drive in Cambria from Melrose Avenue to Dovedale Avenue.

Partial closure of Lopes Drive in Arroyo Grande near Rock Falls Road.

Full closure of Highway 1 in South County at Division Street,

Full closure of Highway 1 in north Santa Barbara County at Black Road.

Strong winds, with gust of up to 80 mph, knocked down trees and power lines throughout the Central coats. At times, more than 20,000 PG&E customers were without power in San Luis Obispo County.

Multiple smaller vessels along the coastline were torn from their moorings and beached. Flooded road delayed traffic.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency on Sunday for eight counties, including San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara, to support storm response and recovery efforts.

