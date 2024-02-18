Paso Robles man will face charges of sexually assaulting a child

February 18, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Alfred Leroy Sweet, a former psychiatric technician at Atascadero State Hospital, is facing charges of sexually assaulting and raping his own child over mutiple years, according to court records.

San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Matthew Guerrero determined on Thursday that there is enough evidence to take the case to trial. Alfred Leroy Sweet of Paso Robles faces three felony counts of aggravated sexual assault, three felony counts of sodomy and two felony counts of lewd acts with a minor.

CalCoastNews exclusively reported the Dec. 4 arrest of Sweet by Los Banos police. Following his arrest, officers booked Sweet in the Merced County Jail with his bail set at $1 million. He is no longer in custody.

Sweet allegedly began molesting the child when she was three or four years old with the abuse continuing until she was 11 or 12 years old. The child is now 13 years old.

During a search of Sweet’s electronics, investigators discovered the suspect’s online search history includes: anal sex, forced sex and young females and family relationships.

Sweet is scheduled for an arraignment on Feb. 29.

