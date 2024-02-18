Woman pleads to manslaughter in death of Templeton man

February 18, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A San Luis Obispo County woman pleaded no contest on Friday to voluntary manslaughter in the death of a Templeton man who died from a fentanyl overdose at the county’s safe parking area.

On Oct. 27, 2022, the body of 31-year-old Quinn Hall was discovered behind the old county animal services building on Oklahoma Avenue. He died of a fentanyl overdose shortly after Brandi Turner sold him fentanyl.

During her trial, Turner admitted she sold Hall fentanyl on Oct. 26, 2022.

Last month, jurors convicted Turner, 50, of three drug offenses related to Hall’s death. However, jurors split 7-5 in favor of guilt on the charge of murder, prompting Judge Barry LaBarbera to declare a mistrial.

LaBarbera told the jury it could consider whether Turner is guilty of involuntary manslaughter, but only if jurors found the defendant not guilty of murder. Facing another trial, Turner pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter on Friday.

She now faces a maximum sentence of up to 12 years in prison. She is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on March 29.

