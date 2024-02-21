Pismo Beach police bust suspect who bought a minor alcohol

February 21, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Pismo Beach police officers busted a person who allegedly bought alcohol for a minor during a covert operation police conducted last week in Pismo Beach.

On Feb. 13, Pismo Beach police officers and California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) agents conducted a shoulder tap operation in the South County city. The operation resulted in one arrest for furnishing alcoholic beverages to a minor, according to the Pismo Beach Police Department.

Shoulder tap operations target adults who purchase alcohol for individuals under the age of 21. During the operations, minors under the supervision of law enforcement stand outside of a liquor or convenience store and ask customers to buy them alcohol. The minors also disclose they are underage and cannot purchase alcohol.

Adults who agree to purchase alcohol for the underage person can be arrested and cited for furnishing alcohol to a minor. The penalty for the offense is a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service.

“Underage drinking harms our community,” Pismo Beach Sergeant Hernandez said. “Preventing the sale of alcohol to minors will help to increase public safety and make our roads safer.”

Police say statistics have shown that individuals under the age of 21 have a much higher risk of being involved in a car crash than older drivers. Underage drinking factors into about 25% of fatal crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Pismo Beach Police Department received funding for the shoulder tap operation from an ABC Alcohol Police Partnership Program grant.

