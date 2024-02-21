Paso Robles stabbing suspect arrested

February 20, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles police arrested a suspect who allegedly stabbed two people at a home in Paso Robles on Sunday evening.

Shortly before 8 p.m. on Sunday, a 9-1-1 caller reported a physical fight at a home on Santa Ynez Avenue near the intersection of San Fernando Drive. Officers arrived to a chaotic scene where at least four people were trying to control a knife wielding suspect.

Officers then disarmed and detained the suspect, 28-year-old Carlos Artega of Paso Robles.

Emergency responders transported three people to local hospitals, including Artega and two people suffering from stab wounds, all with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the ensuing investigation, officers arrested Artega for assault with a deadly weapon. After he is medically cleared, officers plan to book him in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on several felony counts.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.

