Police identify Arroyo Grande senior apartment complex gunman, victim
February 1, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Police have identified the victim and the gunman killed in a murder suicide at an Arroyo Grande senior apartment complex on Wednesday.
Shortly after 3 p.m., 66-year-old David Falcon allegedly shot and killed 57-year-old Cambria Grant, the manager at Cortina d’Arroyo Grande Senior Apartments located at 241 Courtland Street. Neighbors said Falcon and Grant were involved in a tenant manager dispute.
Falcon then barricaded himself in his apartment, where he later died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.
An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
