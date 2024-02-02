Police identify Arroyo Grande senior apartment complex gunman, victim

February 1, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Police have identified the victim and the gunman killed in a murder suicide at an Arroyo Grande senior apartment complex on Wednesday.

Shortly after 3 p.m., 66-year-old David Falcon allegedly shot and killed 57-year-old Cambria Grant, the manager at Cortina d’Arroyo Grande Senior Apartments located at 241 Courtland Street. Neighbors said Falcon and Grant were involved in a tenant manager dispute.

Falcon then barricaded himself in his apartment, where he later died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

