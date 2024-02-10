San Luis Obispo conducting DUI patrols on Super Bowl weekend

February 10, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo police officers plan to patrol for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during Super Bowl weekend, the department announced Thursday.

Additional officers will patrol the streets throughout the weekend. The department wants to keep the city safe while people are traveling.

“Let’s make sure Super Bowl Sunday is remembered for the game, not for arrests or tragic accidents,” Sgt. Stradley said. “Before you grab a drink, plan ahead for a sober designated driver. Choosing a safer way to go is a win-win for everyone.”

Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

