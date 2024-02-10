SLO County Valentine deals on dining, lodging and more

February 10, 2024

Celebrate Valentines Day with a couples spa treatment or a fabulous multi-course meal. Find great local deals on dining, lodging, happy hours and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy.

Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort

Room special

Book a one-bedroom queen or king suite at 25% off, and elevate your Valentine’s Day celebration all February long.

Hot spring and spa specials

Sweetheart soak $130 for two people: The intimate experience for two includes:

One-Hour Private Hillside Hot Tub Soak

Scented Oils

Scented Oils Carafe of Sparkling Rose’ Prosecco

Decadent Chocolate Truffles

Couple’s Pure Love Experience

Principles of Swedish massage are combined with an exquisite Eminence body oil to transport you to a deep state of relaxation to spend some quality time with the one you love.

This Valentine’s Day, indulge in the Sycamore Mineral Springs romantic Pure Love Massage experience for two and revive your body as stress and tension are released with this restorative treatment. Surprise your loved one with this romantic getaway which includes:

60 min side by side relaxing massage in one of our couple’s rooms

30 private soak in mineral spring hot tub with spa scent oils

Flutes of Champagne

Decadent desserts

Call (805) 595-7302 to book.

Gardens of Avila Restaurant at Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort

Enjoy dining in the Gardens of Avila lounge with a cozy natural stone fireplace or on their heated Old Stone Patio. During February, enjoy their three-course menu for $65 per person or their Valentines menu for $70 per person, no substitutions.

Valentines menu:

1rst course, choice of one appetizer

Strawberry Spinach Salad – fresh baby spinach and strawberries tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette with toasted almonds and feta cheese.

Tomato Basil Bisque – topped with heart-shaped parmesan crostini and coconut cream.

2nd course, choice of one entree

Lobster Risotto – knuckle and claw meat mixed in our creamy risotto and topped with fresh herbs and Grana Padano cheese.

Wild Mushroom Ragu – Shiitake, Maitake, Oyster, Portobello and Chanterelle mushrooms slow-cooked in a herbed red wine tomato sauce and served on a bed of creamy polenta.

Heart of Rib Eye – 12 oz prime rib eye steak butterflied in a heart shape and topped with a peppercorn medley and roasted garlic compound butter. Served with mashed potatoes and sautéed asparagus.

Grilled Halibut – Norwegian halibut topped with a tropical salsa. Served on a bed of coconut jasmine rice with sautéed broccolini.

3rd course, choice of one dessert

Chocolate Mousse – decadent and rich chocolate whipped into a mouse and topped with fresh whipped cream.

Matcha Tiramisu – a modern twist on a classic with the touch of matcha.

Monthly dining special:

1rst course, choice of one appetizer

Cream of Chicken Cowder – diced chicken breast and veggies in our hearty chowder with wild rice.

Kale and Pomegranate Salad – crunchy green kale tossed in a Dijon vinaigrette with pomegranate seed and toasted pecans with fresh goat cheese.

2nd course, choice of one entree



Chimichurri Steak – 8 oz flat iron steak topped with our homemade chimichurri sauce. Served with creamy garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Cajun Shrimp Pasta – sautéed shrimp, onions, and bell peppers tossed in a Cajun garlic cream sauce served over our house-made fettuccini.

3rd course, choice of one dessert

Chocolate Mousse – decadent and rich chocolate whipped into a mouse and topped with fresh whipped cream.

Matcha Tiramisu – a modern twist on a classic with the touch of matcha.

Call (805) 595-7365 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.

Cafe Roma Restaurant in San Luis Obispo

Happy hour special

Happy hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with half price glasses of wine in the bar from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. And be sure to check out the menu. In support of the community, Cafe Roma is still offering 2020 prices on most items.

Hunter Ranch Golf Course – Hunter Ranch Bar & Grill

Golf special

Strands of century-old blue oaks and sparkling lakes frame your views, while a challenging and fun layout tests your mettle. Call in and mention this ad and golf for $80, with a cart, on Mondays through Thursdays.

Shin’s Sushi restaurant in San Luis Obispo

Dining specials

Shin’s offers a buy one get one free on select rolls during happy hour, on Sunday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Golden Philly roll

Ninja roll

California roll

Golden California roll

House special hand roll – deep fried salmon and avocado

Shin’s Sushi, located at 1023 Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo, is open for lunch and dinner.

Call (805) 543-2348 for a to-go order or to make a reservation.

Patrick Pearson Music in SLO

Patrick Pearson Music is offering four lessons for the price of three, a $50 discount. Patrick Pearson teaches guitar, ukulele, piano, drums, bass, mandolin and banjo to students of all ages. He is a professional working musician with 25 years of teaching experience. Call (805) 748-4366 for more information.

Ace Auto Care in Atascadero

Receive a free oil change with the purchase of another oil change at Ace Auto Care in Atascadero, with the mention of CalCoastNews. Call Ace Auto Care at (805) 462-2223 for more information.

Spencer’s Fresh Markets

Make a feast with Beef Tri-Tips at $4.99 a pound, Baby-Back Pork Spare Ribs at $4.99 a pound, and Lobster Tails at 12.99 a pound. Click here for additional weekly specials.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...