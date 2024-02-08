San Luis Obispo County’s poststorm rainfall totals, reservoir levels
February 8, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
A series of storms brought heavy rains and a possible tornado to San Luis Obispo County during the past five days, significantly increasing reservoir levels. SLO County rainfall totals are also above average for this time of year.
Climate scientists track rain from July 1 through June 31.
Rainfall totals from July 1 through Feb. 8, along with average yearly rainfall:
Arroyo Grande – 11.54 inches to date – average 14.09 inches
Atascadero – 9.22 inches to date – average 12.06 inches
Lopez Dam – 16.18 inches to date – average 18.48 inches
Los Osos – 13.06 inches to date – average 15.77 inches
Nipomo – 13.21 inches to date – average 12.62 inches
Oceano – 10.16 inches to date – average 12.26 inches
Paso Robles – 13.53 inches to date – average 14.08 inches
Rocky Butte – 47.16 inches to date – average 34.75 inches
San Luis Obispo – 13.62 inches to date – average 16.82 inches
San Simeon – 13.96 inches to date – average 15.12 inches
Santa Margarita – 13.27 inches to date – average 16.96 inches
Shandon – 8.36 inches to date – average 8.44 inches
Templeton – 11.30 inches to date – average 13.05 inches
Current Central Coast and major state reservoir levels:
- Santa Margarita Lake at 103.7%, SLO County
- Lake Nacimiento at 73%, SLO and Monterey counties
- Lopez Lake at 103%, SLO County
- Whale Rock Reservoir at 99.2%, SLO County
- Cachuma Lake at 98%, Santa Barbara County
- Gibraltar Reservoir 101%, Santa Barbara County
- Jameson Reservoir 101%, Santa Barbara County
- San Antonio Lake at 70%, Monterey County
- Oroville Dam 77%, Butte County
- Trinity Lake at 65%, Trinity County
- Don Pedro Reservoir at 82%, Mariposa County
- New Malones Lake at 83%, Calaveras County
- Shasta Dam at 83%, Shasta County
- San Luis Reservoir at 62%, Merced County
