San Luis Obispo County’s poststorm rainfall totals, reservoir levels

February 8, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A series of storms brought heavy rains and a possible tornado to San Luis Obispo County during the past five days, significantly increasing reservoir levels. SLO County rainfall totals are also above average for this time of year.

Climate scientists track rain from July 1 through June 31.

Rainfall totals from July 1 through Feb. 8, along with average yearly rainfall:

Arroyo Grande – 11.54 inches to date – average 14.09 inches

Atascadero – 9.22 inches to date – average 12.06 inches

Lopez Dam – 16.18 inches to date – average 18.48 inches

Los Osos – 13.06 inches to date – average 15.77 inches

Nipomo – 13.21 inches to date – average 12.62 inches

Oceano – 10.16 inches to date – average 12.26 inches

Paso Robles – 13.53 inches to date – average 14.08 inches

Rocky Butte – 47.16 inches to date – average 34.75 inches

San Luis Obispo – 13.62 inches to date – average 16.82 inches

San Simeon – 13.96 inches to date – average 15.12 inches

Santa Margarita – 13.27 inches to date – average 16.96 inches

Shandon – 8.36 inches to date – average 8.44 inches

Templeton – 11.30 inches to date – average 13.05 inches

Current Central Coast and major state reservoir levels:

Santa Margarita Lake at 103.7%, SLO County

Lake Nacimiento at 73%, SLO and Monterey counties

Lopez Lake at 103%, SLO County

Whale Rock Reservoir at 99.2%, SLO County

Cachuma Lake at 98%, Santa Barbara County

Gibraltar Reservoir 101%, Santa Barbara County

Jameson Reservoir 101%, Santa Barbara County

San Antonio Lake at 70%, Monterey County

Oroville Dam 77%, Butte County

Trinity Lake at 65%, Trinity County

Don Pedro Reservoir at 82%, Mariposa County

New Malones Lake at 83%, Calaveras County

Shasta Dam at 83%, Shasta County

San Luis Reservoir at 62%, Merced County

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with Cal Coast News Top Stories.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...