San Luis Obispo police searching for driver who abandoned car after crash
February 8, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
San Luis Obispo police are searching for a driver who crashed a car early Thursday morning and then abandoned it.
Patrol officers found the vehicle by the intersection of Tank Farm and Santa Fe roads. Investigators suspect the driver was intoxicated and left the area before officers discovered the collision, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
Officers will follow up with the registered owner of the car.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines