San Luis Obispo police searching for driver who abandoned car after crash

February 8, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police are searching for a driver who crashed a car early Thursday morning and then abandoned it.

Patrol officers found the vehicle by the intersection of Tank Farm and Santa Fe roads. Investigators suspect the driver was intoxicated and left the area before officers discovered the collision, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Officers will follow up with the registered owner of the car.

