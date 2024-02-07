San Luis Obispo police arrest one driver at DUI checkpoint

February 6, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police arrested one driver for DUI and issued citations to two other drivers at a checkpoint conducted Friday night.

Officers ran the DUI checkpoint in the 900 block of Marsh Street from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Officers stopped 300 vehicles at the checkpoint. In addition to arresting one driver for DUI, officers cited two drivers for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended or revoked license, according to police.

The police department selects checkpoint locations based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is to promote public safety by removing impaired drivers from the road, police say.

Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

