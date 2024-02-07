SLO police cite 11 during bicycle and pedestrian safety operation
February 6, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
The San Luis Obispo Police Department issued 11 citations to drivers during a bicycle and pedestrian safety operation conducted last week.
Between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Feb. 1, officers stopped 15 people during the operation and issued citations for a variety of violations made by drivers.
“Safety is a shared responsibility, with drivers holding the greatest responsibility to keep other road users safe,” Sgt. Evan Stradley said in a statement. “We hope this operation serves as a reminder to everyone to practice due care and to look out for one another.”
Police will conduct another bicycle and pedestrian safety operation in March. The police department receives funding for the operations from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration via a grant issued by the California Office of Traffic Safety.
