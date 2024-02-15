Santa Barbara County detectives investigating suspicious death
February 15, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Santa Barbara County detectives are investigating what has been deemed a suspicious death after authorities found a deceased man in Carpinteria on Wednesday.
Shortly before 11 a.m., a witness reported the body of a man on Toro Canyon Road near Torito Road. Deputies arrived at the scene and found a deceased man, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.
Detectives temporarily closed Toro Canyon Road from Foothill to Torito roads as they investigated. The sheriff’s office asks that anyone who has information about the death to contact detectives at (805) 681-4150 or the tip line at (805) 681-4171.
Officials have yet to disclose the identity of the man who died.
