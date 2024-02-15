Santa Barbara County detectives investigating suspicious death

February 15, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Santa Barbara County detectives are investigating what has been deemed a suspicious death after authorities found a deceased man in Carpinteria on Wednesday.

Shortly before 11 a.m., a witness reported the body of a man on Toro Canyon Road near Torito Road. Deputies arrived at the scene and found a deceased man, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives temporarily closed Toro Canyon Road from Foothill to Torito roads as they investigated. The sheriff’s office asks that anyone who has information about the death to contact detectives at (805) 681-4150 or the tip line at (805) 681-4171.

Officials have yet to disclose the identity of the man who died.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with Cal Coast News Top Stories.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...