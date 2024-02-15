SLO County supervisors to discuss hiring a new administrator

February 15, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to hold a special meeting on Friday to discuss the appointment of a new county administrator, according to an agenda posted Thursday.

In Nov. 2023 , the SLO County Board of Supervisors voted to fire then Administrative Officer John Nilon because of allegations of sexual misconduct. During his short tenure, multiple county employees and others accused Nilon of inappropriate touching.

Nilon, whose first day was May 1, 2023, was appointed on a 3-2 vote, with supervisors Debbie Arnold and John Peschong opposed. Arnold felt the county had not properly vetted Nilon, while Peschong felt his salary was too high.

The special meeting is scheduled for Feb. 16 at 8:30 a.m. at the county building. The supervisors plan to discuss the appointment in closed session.

