Shelter-in-place order issued at Arroyo Grande High School

February 7, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Authorities placed Arroyo Grande High School under a shelter-in-place order Wednesday morning after police learned of an anonymous threat. [KSBY]

The Arroyo Grande Police Department received the threat and then sent officers to the high school campus to investigate. School officials advised parents against going to the campus, stating in a message that students and staff were safe in their classrooms.

Officials say the threat was identical to threats recently issued against a store in Arroyo Grande and another store in Paso Robles. In those cases, investigators determined the threats were not credible.

The investigation in the Arroyo Grande High School case is ongoing.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...