SLO County District 5 supervisor candidates debate water, wind energy

February 10, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The two candidates battling over the San Luis Obispo County District 5 supervisor seat, Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno and Atascadero Councilwoman Susan Funk, displayed their differing views on water, wind energy, homelessness and taxes during a Feb. 7 debate hosted by the Atascadero Association of University Women and the League of Women Voters.

When asked about their views on wind energy off the coast of Morro Bay and the proposed industrialization of several local ports, the candidates agreed on some issues and disagreed on others. Even though Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant was not mentioned in the question, both candidates said they want it to remain open.

Moreno said the biggest technology we currently have is Diablo Canyon and that it needs to remain part of our clean energy portfolio. She voiced concerns regarding the long-term impacts of wind energy on our community, fishing industry and marine life.

On the other side, Funk said we need to look at climate change and protecting our world. She voiced her support for wind energy and having maintenance facilities located at our local ports.

When asked about management of the Paso Robles Water Basin, the candidates were again on opposite sides. A decade ago, during the drought, the county asked farmers to cut back their water usage. Multiple small farmers stopped growing crops while several larger farmers expanded their planted acreage.

The county enacted what was supposed to be a short term planting moratorium, which blocked the small farmers from replanting unless they purchased water rights from the larger farmers.

Current District 5 Supervisor Debbie Arnold has fought to give the small farmers back their water rights.

Funk said we need to get the basin back into balance through conservation. She argued that her opponent wants to give the small farmers five times what they are currently alloted, a plan she opposes.

On the other side, Moreno said the county needs to support the “small farmers who were messed over by the offset. They deserve to get their rights back. We need to work together to make them whole again.”

In response to a question about what they would have done differently regarding the county’s safe parking site near the sheriff’s department, Moreno said she would not have supported it. She mentioned issues with crime and poor planning.

While Funk agreed it was a challenging project, she asked what else could have been done? Funk voiced support for rotating safe parking sites closer to services in the future.

When asked if they support a measure seeking to end the two-thirds voter protection portion of Proposition 13, the candidates were sharply divided.

Funk said she supports Proposition 13, and noted if the two-thirds vote requirement was terminated, it would “not change the price of a person’s home.”

Moreno informed Funk that the two-thirds requirement was part of Proposition 13, and that she was in favor of keeping the two-thirds vote requirement.

With only two candidates, the winner of the District 5 race will be determined during the primary election in March.

