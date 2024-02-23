State grants more than $10 million to conserve ranch in Santa Margarita

February 23, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A local conservation group is set to protect approximately 27,500 acres of grassland, blue oak savannah, shrubland and riparian corridors in rural Santa Margarita, according to California Department of Fish and Game.

Earlier this month, the Wildlife Conservation Board awarded a $10.3 million grant to The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County to protect the privately owned Camatta Ranch in rural Santa Margarita. Currently a cattle ranch and the home of Lazy Arrow Adventures – a guest ranch – the property encompasses more land than the City of San Fransisco.

However, some members of the Morrison family wanted to sell off sections of the ranch while others wanted to preserve the land for future generations. The grant provides funding for the ranch’s residents to buy out other family members while conserving the property.

The grant will protect habitat for 299 animal species and 250 native plant species, including Camatta Canyon amole plant, San Joaquin kit fox, Bell’s vireo and blunt-nosed leopard lizard among others. The project will also provide connectivity to protected land, open space and wildlife corridors extending from Carrizo Plain National Monument to the south and Big Sur to the north.

“In the heart of California’s Central Coast, the beautiful and diverse Camatta Ranch stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of a family and the power of partnerships to ensure its protection,” said Kaila Dettman, executive director for The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County. “By conserving this working cattle ranch, composed of rolling grasslands, majestic oaks, and habitat for myriad wildlife species, we won’t just protect a 27,512-acre piece of land, but a critical wildlife corridor and refuge for those who visit.”

The Wildlife Conservation Board approved approximately $100 million in grants to 31 projects at its Feb. 15 quarterly meeting to help restore and protect fish and wildlife habitat throughout California. The grants will support Governor Gavin Newsom’s goal of conserving 30% of California’s lands and coastal waters by 2030, an initiative known as 30×30.

The initiative seeks to protect biodiversity, expand access to nature for all Californians and address climate change.

