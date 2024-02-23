Alleged thieves charged with grand theft of alcohol from Atascadero store

February 23, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles police arrested three men who allegedly stole more than $950 worth of alcohol from the Smart & Final in Atascadero on Thursday afternoon.

Investigating allegations that three men in a red Mercedes were involved in mutiple thefts in Paso Robles, officers informed police in Atascadero that the trio had allegedly stolen a large amount of alcohol from a store in Atascadero. Shortly afterwards, staff at Smart & Final called 911 to report the theft.

Officers located the vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 101 near the San Anselmo exit. After closing a portion of the highway, officers stopped the vehicle and recovered a large amount of alcohol.

Paso Robles officers arrested 29-year-old Terrell Gibson, 30-year-old Isiaih Knox and 28-year-old Adrein Morgan on felony charges of grand theft and conspiracy. Morgan is no longer in custody while Knox remains in jail with no bail set.

Gibson is facing three additional charges, which are not currently listed. He remains in jail with his bail set at $160,000.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...