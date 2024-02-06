This week’s San Luis Obispo County government meetings

February 5, 2024

By CalCoastNews staff

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. on Feb. 6 at the county building.

Almost a year ago, Supervisor Jimmy Paulding suggested the county raise taxes and fees. Shortly afterwards, the county approved raises of up to 23% for county administrators and management staff.

In November, the Board of Supervisors voted to approve a slew of requested fee increases, though Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg had questions about some of the administration fees for the building and planning department.

Under Item 24 on Tuesday agenda, the supervisors will hold a hearing to discuss an ordinance increasing and implementing planning and building fees. The board will consider a new charge of up to 30% for an administrative fee. In addition, the board will discuss increasing the technology fee from 7.6% to 8.6% of the total permit fee.

According to the county, the proposed fee costs are needed because of increases in salaries and employee benefits, and the consumer price index.

Under item 25, the supervisors will also consider large increases to cannabis fees.

Under Item 1 on the agenda, the board will discuss a proposed ordinance to update the plumbing fixture requirements for the water offset programs within the Los Osos Groundwater Basin Plan area. The ordinance would require that shower heads, low flow toilets, sink aerators, and washing machines all have added restrictions for new construction and renovations. If approved, a hearing will be set for Feb. 27.

The Paso Robles City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 in the council chambers.

In closed session, under agenda Item 1, the council will discuss a threat of litigation regarding the alleged illegality of establishing parking rates without an ordinance and in violation of the Brown Act.

During a discussion only item on parking rates in downtown Paso Robles, the city council voted 3-2 in November to continue the controversial downtown paid parking program while canceling the first two hours of free parking and lowering the hourly rate.

However, the California Vehicle Code states that municipalities can only change parking fees through an ordinance, according to California Vehicle Code 22508(a). In addition, councils generally cannot take action on discussion item.

Under Item Q-2 on the agenda, the council is slated to adopt a set of goals and objectives to guide staff’s work for the upcoming two-year budget cycle. These goals prioritize how staff allocate time and resources to achieve these objectives. The reformatted goals will also provide the city council and public with a more comprehensive understanding of what specifically the city seeks to achieve for the next two years.

The Pismo Beach City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 in the council chambers.

Under item 12-A on the agenda, the council will consider an outside users agreement with Coastal Christian School for fire suppression water. The school’s campus is located outside city limits but within its sphere of influence. To meet fire suppression requirements for Phase II of the campus development, the fire system must be able to provide 1,500 gallons per minute for two hours.

The San Luis Obispo City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 in the council chambers.

Under item 6-B on the agenda, the council will consider lowering the per-person campaign contribution limit to $250 and updating disclosures to avoid pay-to-play scenarios. The city’s current total contribution limit per person is $300.

The Cambria Community Services District Board will meet at 1 p.m. on Feb. 8 at the Veterans Memorial Hall.

Under item 4-a on the agenda, the board is slated to hold a public hearing to receive community input on the draft project description for the Water Reclamation Facility. The project, originally built in 2014 under an emergency permit, needs further permitting.

The Central Coast Blue Recycled Water Authority will meet at 5:25 p.m. on Feb. 5 at the Arroyo Grande City Council Chambers.

Under item 7. B. on the agenda, the board will consider a three-year agreement for professional legal services with Chase Martin, an attorney with Adamski Moroski Madden Cumberland & Green. The firm recently resigned from its representation of the Oceano Community Services District. The firm also resigned from San Simeon Community Services District in 2022.

According to the law firms proposal, they will “endeavor to secure any required or requested conflict waivers from participating agencies which include Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach and Pismo Beach.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with Cal Coast News Top Stories.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...