Vehicle crashes into pedestrian in Paso Robles, two injured

February 27, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

One man is in the hospital and another is injured after a vehicle hit a pedestrian in Paso Robles on Sunday evening, according to the CHP.

Shortly before 7 p.m., 40 year-old Joshua Parker was walking on Highway 101 just south of Highway 46 when a sedan crashed into him. There is a homeless encampment next to the northbound lanes in the area.

First responders transported Gonzalez, who suffered major injuries, to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.

The driver of the sedan, 23-year-old Edgar Gonzalez, was not injured in the crash. His passenger, 43-year-old Felipe Tiburcio, suffered minor injuries.

Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in this collision, though the driver was not drinking.

