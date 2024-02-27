Grover Beach police nab felon caught prowling behind homes

February 27, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Grover Beach police nabbed a felon caught prowling behind homes on Saturday afternoon.

In response to a 911 caller reporting a man stumbling through a backyard, officers responded to the 1400 block of W. Grand Avenue. Officers quickly found 35-year-old Wade Batchelor of Orcutt, who was on post-release supervision for burglary.

The terms of his prison release allowed officers to search Batchelor.

Officers discovered items reported by neighboring agencies as stolen. In addition, Batchelor had drugs in his possession.

Following his arrest on charges of burglary, receiving stolen items and possession of narcotics, officers booked Batchelor in the San Luis Obispo County Jail with his bail set at $30,000.

