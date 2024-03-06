Burglar flees from Avila Beach to Paso Robles, gets arrested

March 6, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

An alleged residential burglar fled from Avila Beach to Paso Robles on Tuesday, where following a brief chase and search, San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputies arrested him.

Shortly after 3 p.m., deputies responded to a burglary that had just occurred in the 6700 block of Avila Valley Drive in Avila Beach. A resident had just returned home and found a man inside their residence. The suspect stole cash and fled the home, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.

A few hours later, deputies located the suspect’s vehicle in Paso Robles and tried to stop it. The driver did not stop, and a short pursuit ensued.

Deputies found the vehicle abandoned behind the Target store in the 2300 block of Theatre Drive in Paso Robles. With assistance from CHP and Paso Robles officers, deputies began searching for the suspect.

Authorities located the suspect in a nearby fast food restaurant and arrested him without incident. The suspect’s identification is pending, sheriff’s officials say.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...