SLO police arrest alleged drug dealer for trespassing at business
March 6, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
San Luis Obispo police officers arrested an alleged drug dealer for trespassing at a downtown business on Wednesday morning.
Shortly after 11 a.m., dispatch sent patrol officers to the 1100 block of Higuera Street for a trespassing call. Officers arrived and found 61-year-old John Montgomery trespassing on the property of a private business, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
Officers arrested Montgomery, a transient who resides in SLO, for trespassing. Police searched Montgomery’s property and found drugs and paraphernalia.
Authorities booked Montgomery in San Luis Obispo County Jail on the trespassing charge, as well as counts of possession of controlled substances for sale and possession of paraphernalia. Montgomery remains in custody with his bail set at $50,000, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office website.
