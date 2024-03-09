Carrisa by SLO Brew temporarily loses liquor license, again

March 9, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A popular restaurant and pub in San Luis Obispo temporarily lost its liqueur license after allegedly failing to comply with state regulations. Carrisa by SLO Brew plans to reopen on April 1.

On March 7, the California’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control suspended the liquor license of Carrisa by SLO Brew for 25 days amid allegations of providing alcohol to underage patrons and posted a notice of suspension on the window.

Even though the restaurant is permitted to sell food and non-alcohol beverages during the suspension, management has elected to temporarily close.

This is the second time the state has suspended the liquor license at this location.

In May 2018, when the establishment was known as SLO Brew, employees allegedly knew an 18-year-old was consuming alcoholic beverages at the pub. It is suspected another patron was buying drinks for the teen.

Following an investigation, the ABC suspended SLO Brew’s liquor license for 20 days for allowing underage drinking. It then reopened under the Carrisa by SLO Brew name.

