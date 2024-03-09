Unemployment continues to climb in San Luis Obispo County
March 8, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
The number of unemployed people in San Luis Obispo County and in California continued to climb in January, the state Employment Development Department reported Friday.
In SLO county, the number of unemployed residents rose from 4,900 to 5,700 from December to January, and from 4,700 to 5,700 during the past year. SLO County’s unemployment rate rose to 4.2% in January, from 3.7% in December.
During January, job losses were seen in the local leisure and hospitality sector which lost 600 jobs. Over the past year, the wholesale trade sector lost 100 jobs.
In the jobs gained category, the farming industry added an additional 600 people in January.
SLO County’s unemployment rate is higher than the national average of 4.1% and lower than the state’s 5.7% rate.
