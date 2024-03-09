Man shot during altercation at Sherwood Park in Paso Robles

March 9, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles police are asking for the public’s help finding the male who shot a man during an altercation at Sherwood Park in Paso Robles on Friday evening.

Shortly after 9 p.m., mutiple residents reported hearing two gun shots in the area. As officers arrived, a man with a gunshot wound to his leg flagged them down.

Emergency responders transported the man to a local hospital, where he was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and released.

The victim described a physical altercation between himself and a group of males in the park.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the altercation to contact the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. Persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-529-STOP, or to text “SLOTIPS” to CRIMES (274637).

