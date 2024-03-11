Central Coast fishermen challenge state over wind energy plans

March 11, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Fishermen from Morro Bay and Port San Luis recently filed a legal challenge against the state’s wind energy plans, arguing the process violates their constitutional right to fish.

In 2022, the federal government auctioned off three offshore wind energy sites located between 20 and 30 miles off the coast near Morro Bay. Then in Dec. 2023, the state issued a permit allowing survey work to begin.

Meanwhile, recent whale and dolphin deaths near the New York and New Jersey shores have prompted an investigation into the sonar noise levels produced by exploratory survey vessels working in ocean areas leased by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, issues that concern the hundreds of Central Coast residents who make a living in the fishing industry.

The California Constitution and the California Coastal Act both prioritize the protection and survival of commercial and recreational fishing. In addition, the public trust doctrine provides the “absolute right of the people to fish.”

Concerned the permitted survey work will harm their industry, the Morro Bay Commercial Fisherman’s Organization and the Port San Luis Commercial Fisherman’s Association filed a lawsuit on Feb. 29 against the California State Lands Commission, the California Coastal Commission, CSA Ocean Sciences (the Florida company tasked with performing the survey), and the three winners of the off-shore wind leases.

“Without the relief prayed for herein, irreparable injury will occur in and to the public trust lands as a result of lack of adequate monitoring, the absence of enforceable, complete, or adequate mitigation, and the erroneous “scientific” assumptions not supported by substantial evidence that the conduct of site surveys will have no effect on commercial fishing activities, through port displacements of fishermen by survey vessels and support activities, and through irreparable injury to the viability of fish stocks and fish breading grounds,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks to protect the plaintiffs’ constitutional right to fish through mitigation of impacts from the off-shore wind farms, including during the site surveys, construction, operation and decommissioning.

The lawsuit asks that the court to revoke the survey permit, not allow any new permits until proper mitigation and protections are provided, for a temporary restraining order and for court costs and legal fees.

