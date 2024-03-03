Central Coast man found guilty in fentanyl death

March 3, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A jury found a Central Coast man guilty on Friday of aiding and abetting the distribution of fentanyl that resulted in the death of a fellow inmate at a Santa Barbara County jail and in the serious bodily injury of another jail inmate. Kaelen Jacobkeali Wendel, 32, is facing a 20-year mandatory minimum prison sentence and a possible sentence of life in prison.

In Oct. 2022, Wendel smuggled fentanyl packaged in candy containers into a unit of the Santa Barbara County North Branch Jail.

Wendel traded fentanyl to Michael Villapania, 36, for commissary goods. Villapania then sold the drug to a victim identified in court documents as “J.V.” J.V. then shared the fentanyl with another victim, who is identified in court documents as “E.E.”

After ingesting the drug, E.E. and J.V. overdosed. After an inmate alerted a custody deputy about the overdose, deputies and nurses administered multiple doses of Narcan – a life-saving medication used to reverse opioid overdoses – and performed CPR on both inmates. They revived J.V., but E.E. died.

Villapania pleaded guilty on Feb. 1 to one count of distribution of fentanyl. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

