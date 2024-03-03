SLO County gas prices rise above $5 a gallon, find the lowest prices
March 3, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Amid increased demand and a decline in national oil reserves, the average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County rose 17 cents during the past week to $5.02, according to figures from AAA.
In California, the average price for a gallon of gas increased 19 cents to $4.82 during the past week. Nationally, gas prices rose four cents to $3.34 a gallon.
SLO County currently has the ninth highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Alpine County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.79. Modoc County boasts the lowest average cost, at $4.59 a gallon.
Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.
Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:
- Fastrip Fuel &Wayside Liquors – Paso Robles, Creston Road: $4.21
- Arco – Paso Robles, Niblick Road: $4.25
- The Tote – Morro Bay, Main Street: $4.25
- Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.27
- One Stop Food – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.29
- Shell – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.29
- Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Way: $4.39
- Speedway Express – Paso Robles, 24th Street: $4.39
- 7-Eleven – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.39
- Valero – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.39
