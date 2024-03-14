CHP identifies woman killed in rural Paso Robles crash

March 13, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The CHP has identified 43-year-old Elizabeth Hernandez of Santa Maria as the person killed in a hit-and-run crash in rural Paso Robles on Monday morning.

Shortly after midnight, Angel Melquiades Ramos of Paso Robles was driving a BMW eastbound on Creston Road near Franklin’s Pond when the car veered off the road and rolled several times. The three passengers in the car were ejected during the crash.

Responders pronounced Hernandez deceased at the scene. Two other passengers, 47-year-old Aliandro Torres-Gomez and 41-year-old Carlos Torres-Diaz, both of Paso Robles, suffered major injuries. First responders transported the men to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.

Ramos fled the scene before officers arrived. CHP officers arrested Ramos shortly before noon on Monday.

The Paso Robles man is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run. Ramos was admitted to Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton, where he remained as of Tuesday.

CHP officers are continuing to investigate the crash. Investigators have yet to determine whether alcohol or drugs factored into the collision.

