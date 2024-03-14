Firefighters battle house fire in Paso Robles

March 13, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Firefighters battled a fire at a home in Paso Robles on Wednesday evening, that caused significant damage to the attached garage.

Shortly after 5 p.m., a caller reported a home on fire on the 900 block of Evert Court near Paso Robles High School. There was no one home when the fire was reported.

Firefighters arrived to find the garage of the home engulfed in flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

