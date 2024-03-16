Gunman fires into occupied vehicle in Paso Robles

March 16, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Police are looking for a gunman who fired into an occupied vehicle in Paso Robles early Saturday morning.

Shortly after midnight, callers reported hearing a single gunshot on Spring Street near 31st Street. Officers arrived to find a bullet hole in a parked car with an occupant asleep in the passenger seat.

Even though the gunman had shot out the passenger window, the sleeping occupant failed to wake up. The gunshot missed the occupant.

About 15 minutes after the first shot was reported, officers at the scene heard a second shot fired on Spring Street near 34th Street. Officers converged on the area but were unable to locate the second shooting.

Investigators describe the suspect as a slender male who was wearing jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt. They are asking anyone with any information about the shooting or the suspect to call the police at (805) 237-6464 or persons wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at 805-549-STOP or by texting “SLOTIPS” plus your message” to CRIMES (274637).

Shortly after midnight on March 11, callers reported hearing gunshots in the same area. Officers arrived to find two shell casings in the roadway. A witness reported seeing a muzzle flash from an open window of a white sedan. Officers were unable to locate the shooter.

