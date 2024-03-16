Moreno further expands lead in SLO County District 5 supervisor race

March 16, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno further expanded her lead Friday in the race for the San Luis Obispo County District 5 supervisor seat.

As of Friday, Moreno leads Atascadero Councilwoman Susan Funk by 1,267 votes, 54.79% to 45.21%.

SLO County elections officials have now counted 70,899 ballots countywide. Officials anticipate another two more days of counting ballots over the next two weeks in order to complete the tally.

Moreno led Funk by only 25 votes, 50.17% to 49.83%, in the initial election night tally. As of a week ago, Moreno’s lead had grown to 772 votes.

