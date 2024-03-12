Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Lompoc

March 12, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Lompoc police officers arrested the suspect in a hit-and-run collision in the Santa Barbara County city Sunday evening that killed a 23-year-old man.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., a driver hit a pedestrian at Beattie Park, located at 1102 E. Olive Avenue. A bystander then transported Daniel Arias Cortez to the Lompoc emergency room.

Emergency personnel later transported Cortez to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, where he died of his injuries, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Police conducted an investigation and determined 23-year-old Gezel Viveros was the driver of the vehicle who struck Cortez. Upon obtaining a warrant for Viveros’s arrest, police officers arrested him in Lompoc on a charge of hit-and-run resulting in death.

Investigators request that anyone who has additional information about the case call the Lompoc Police Department Detective Bureau.

