Paso Robles man charged with vehicular manslaughter

March 12, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

CHP officers identified the 20-year-old man who crashed a car on Monday killing one person and injuring two others as Angel Melquiades Ramos of Paso Robles. Ramos fled the scene before officers arrived.

Ramos, who is currently hospitalized as a result of the crash, is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run.

Shortly after midnight, Ramos was driving a BMW eastbound on Creston Road near Franklin’s Pond when the car veered of the road and rolled several times. The three passengers in the car were ejected during the crash.

Responders pronounced a 43-year-old passenger deceased at the scene. The name of the victim is not being released pending notification of their next of kin.

Two other passengers, 47-year-old Aliandro Torres-Gomez and 41-year-old Carlos Torres-Diaz, both of Paso Robles, suffered major injuries. First responders transported the men to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.

CHP officers arrested Ramos shortly before noon on Monday.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with Cal Coast News Top Stories.

Share this:

Tweet



Loading...