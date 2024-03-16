Puppy lost during rollover crash in San Luis Obispo

March 16, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo police are asking for the public’s help finding a puppy lost during a rollover crash on Friday.

Shortly after noon, a driver with a 10-week-old Doberman puppy in his truck hit three parked cars and then rolled his vehicle near the intersection of Palm Street and Johnson Avenue. The puppy was ejected from the truck amid the crash.

During their investigation, officers determined the driver was not impaired by drugs or alcohol. Officers cited the driver for reckless driving.

Officers are asking anyone who finds the missing puppy to call the non-emergency line: (805) 781-7312.

