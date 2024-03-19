This week’s San Luis Obispo County government meetings

March 18, 2024

By CalCoastNews staff

The Paso Robles City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. on March 19 in the council chambers.

The council will consider increasing its own compensation by 10% and travel allowance by 20%, under Item K-2 on the agenda. Currently, the mayor and council members receive monthly compensation of $1,400 and $1,050, respectively. Travel allowances are set at $5,000 per year.

If approved by the council, the mayor’s monthly stipend will increase to $1,540 and the council member’s to $1,155. In addition, the council will consider raising travel allowance to $6,000 per year, with a

5% escalation each year thereafter.

The council also receives health and welfare benefits such as medical, dental, and vision insurances as well as a mileage allowance.

In 2022, the council last voted to raise its own pay.

While the staff report notes the increase compensation does not apply to a council member during their term in office, it also says they will all receive increases in Nov. 2024, even though only three member will be starting a new term.

Under Item F-1 on the agenda, San Luis Obispo Council of Governments staff will provide a presentation about a potential countywide self-help sales tax measure and draft transportation investment plan. SLOCOG hopes to place a half-cent sales tax on the November ballot for transportation-related purposes.

The Pismo Beach City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. on March 19 in the council chambers and via Zoom.

The city is seeking to design and construct a new public safety facility to replace and modernize the existing police station and fire station 64. The city will discuss a adopt a resolution authorizing the city to move ahead with the financing of design and construction; while declaring its intention to reimburse certain expenditures, under Item 12-C on the agenda.

The city’s budget includes funding for the public safety facility project in the amount of $52,372,567. This includes pre-construction costs of $11,265,835 and design-build construction costs of $41,106,732.

Project costs are slated to be paid by $41,117,775 in bond proceeds, $6,591,393 in general fund support, $2,000,000 from the general fund reserve and $2,658,399 from the parking enterprise fund.

The Cambria Community Services District will meet at 1 p.m. on March 21 at the Cambria Veterans Memorial Building and via Zoom.

The Central Coast Blue Regional Recycled Water Authority will meet at Arroyo Grande City Council chambers on March 18 with closed session at 3 p.m. and the regular meeting at 5:15 p.m.

In light of increased costs, the reduction of state money and the possible withdrawal of Grover Beach — the board will discuss pausing or moving forward with the reclaimed water project set to provide an additional water source for Arroyo Grande, Pismo Beach and Grover Beach, under Item 6-A on the agenda.

Staff will inform the board about the $10 million reduction of a $15 million state grant, as the state grapples with a $68 billion budget deficit.

Staff also plans to discuss the high cost of the project and potential cost-saving measures. In addition, the board will consider current water supply conditions, after the last few years with higher than average rainfall.

Staff is recommending the board discuss seeking the support of a professional community engagement firm. The board will also discuss pausing the project at this time.

