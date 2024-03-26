Paso Robles police arrest man for allegedly abusing elderly father

March 25, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Paso Robles police officers arrested a man on Monday who allegedly physically abused his elderly father.

Shortly after 10 a.m., a 71-year-old man called 911 and reported that his 42-year-old son assaulted him inside his home. Officers then arrived at the residence in the 2300 block of Oak Street and found the elderly man outside the home suffering from injuries to his face and arm, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

The suspect, whom police identified as Brian Andres, walked out of the home, but then quickly went back inside after noticing law enforcement personnel at the scene.

Andres barricaded himself inside the home. Officers attempted negotiations, which spanned more than an hour. After failing to convince Andres to exit the home, officers forced entry into the residence.

Police then took Andres into custody without further incident. Officers arrested Andres for felony elder abuse with an enhancement because of the victim’s age.

Authorities booked Andres in San Luis Obispo County Jail. He currently remains in custody with no bail amount set, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office website.

