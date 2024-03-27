Temporary closure of Highway 41 near Chalome “Y”

March 26, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

Caltrans is temporally closing Highway 41 at the Chalome “Y” to State Route 33 on Wednesday from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. for for road work. It is possible the section of highway will also be closed from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on March 28.

Construction workers are widening the segment of Highway 41 from a two-lane highway into a four-lane expressway.

Travelers heading north can detour via Highway 46 to State Route 33 north to Highway 41 just south of Kettleman City. Message and directional signs will be in place to assist all travelers. The California Highway Patrol will also be present at each end of the closure.

The contractor for this $148 million project is Atkinson Construction of Irvine.

