San Luis Obispo County sex offender sentenced to 645 in prison

March 7, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

A judge this week sentenced a 43-year-old San Luis Obispo County man to 645 years in prison for sexually abusing four children over several decades.

During the sentencing hearing, the four survivors recounting how Edgar Nolverto Guevara’s years of sexual abuse impacted their lives. Guevara then erupted, screaming profanities.

Superior Court Judge Catherine Swysen had Guevara removed from the courtroom.

Guevara abused four victims under the age of 14 between 2004 and 2022, according to prosecutors. A jury convicted Guevara of 11 counts of child molestation and eight counts of forced sex acts.

