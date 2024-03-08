Grover Beach police commander selected to be next chief

March 7, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Grover Beach City Manager Matt Bronson has selected Commander Jim Munro to replace Police Chief John Peters, who is retiring, the South County city announced on Thursday. The Grover Beach City Council is expected to approve Munro’s new contract at its upcoming meeting on March 11.

Peters is retiring after serving as Grover Beach Police Chief for nearly a decade. He joined the Grover Beach force in 2006 as a police officer and rose the ranks to chief, a position he assumed in 2015.

“I am happy I had the opportunity to work in the very supportive community of Grover Beach,” Peters said in a statement. “I can confidently say that the police department has the best team of professionals in its history and Jim Munro will make an excellent chief of police.”

Munro served with the Clovis Police Department, where he held the rank of lieutenant, prior to joining the Grover Beach force. Munro has a rich background in law enforcement technology, and he is involved in the California Police Chief’s Association Technology Committee, according to a city news release. He also graduated from the FBI National Academy and earned a master’s degree from the University of San Diego.

“I am deeply humbled to have been selected to lead the dedicated men and women of the Grover Beach Police Department, and I pledge to serve our community with integrity, dedication and a commitment to excellence.,” Munro stated. “I’m thankful for the guidance and leadership of Chief Peters, and I congratulate him on a very successful career.”

