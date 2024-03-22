Santa Maria high school student hit by car, airlifted to Central Valley hospital

March 22, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A driver on Thursday morning struck a 16-year-old Santa Maria girl who was walking to school, leaving the teen with major injuries and leading to a helicopter airlifting her to a Central Valley hospital.

Shortly before 8 a.m., the Righetti High School student was walking in a pedestrian crosswalk, heading northbound on Hummel Drive at Union Valley Parkway. Abdu Delgado Herrera of Orcutt struck the teen while traveling eastbound in a 1996 Honda Accord, according to the CHP.

Delgado Herrera, as well as two independent witnesses, reported the sun’s glare severely impaired visibility at the intersection at the time of the collision. The Orcutt man said he was unable to see the girl in the crosswalk before hitting her.

Following the collision, Delgado Herrera rushed to the girl’s aid and remained with her until medical personnel arrived at the scene. Responders transported the teen to Marian Regional Medical Center.

A helicopter later airlifted the Righetti High student to Madera Children’s Hospital for further treatment.

Investigators have determined neither alcohol, nor drugs factored into the collision. The CHP is asking that any witnesses who may have seen the crash from the westbound side of Union Valley Parkway at or near Hummel Drive to come forward. Officials also ask that anyone who has information about the collision contact the CHP Santa Maria Area office at (805) 608-6310.

CHP officials say their thoughts and prayers are with the victim and her family. The CHP urges all community members to exercise caution, especially during periods of limited visibility, and to prioritize safety in schools zones, as well as in pedestrian-heavy areas.

