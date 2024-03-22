Officers arrest wrong-way drunk teen driver near San Miguel

March 22, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

CHP officers arrested a Paso Robles teen who was allegedly intoxicated while driving the wrong way on Highway 101 near San Miguel early Friday morning.

At approximately 2:37 a.m., 911 callers began reporting a wrong-way driver traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 north of Paso Robles. One witness was traveling southbound on the highway observing the wrong-way driver and updating law enforcement about the suspect’s vehicle, according to the CHP.

Templeton CHP officers came out to the area and found the suspect’s vehicle heading southbound in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 north of Stockdale Road. Officers tried to use lights, siren and patrol vehicle placement to gain the driver’s attention. But, the driver did not respond to the measures.

As the driver continued heading southbound in the northbound lanes, CHP officers used a patrol vehicle to force the car to a stop. The intervention managed to stop the wrong-way driver. Officers then detained both the driver and his passenger.

Officers arrested the driver, identified as a 19-year-old Manuel Francisco Ortiz of Paso Robles, for driving under the influence of alcohol. Authorities booked Ortiz in SLO County Jail on charges of DUI, driving without a license and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies provided assistance to CHP officers during the incident.

