Santa Maria man charged with attempting to meet a minor for sex
March 20, 2024
By KAREN VELIE
Police arrested a 37-year-old Santa Maria man on Wednesday who was allegedly attempting to meet with what he thought was an 11-year-old girl and her mother for a sexual encounter with the child.
While the man thought he was using social media to set up a sexual encounter with a child, he was actually engaging with Santa Maria police officers conducting an enforcement operation. Officers arrested the man in a parking lot.
Officers booked the man in Santa Barbara County Jail on felony charges related to arranging and meeting with a minor with the intent to engage in sex acts as well as electronically sending and soliciting obscene sexual material, according to police.
