Paso Robles mayor scolded over conflicts of interest

March 20, 2024

Paso Robles Mayor John Hamon

By KAREN VELIE

Paso Robles Mayor John Hamon received a warning from state regulators in February for violating political rules about conflicts of interest, according to a California Fair Political Practices Commission’s Feb. 13 warning letter. A determination that ended one of two complaints accusing the mayor of conflicts of interest.

Last month, the commission determined Hamon violated Section 87100 of the Political Reform Act, which prohibits a public official from making, participating in making, or in any way attempting to use his official position to influence a governmental decision in which he has a financial interest. On Feb. 5, 2019, Hamon voted on short-term rental regulations while having interest in a short-term rental property, in violation of conflict of interest laws.

However, the commission determined that Hamon was unaware as the beneficiary of short-term rental property he had a conflict of interest. In addition, after a resident complained about his conflict of interest, Hamon sought advice from the city attorney regarding the conflict. Because of these two factors, the commission elected to slap Hamon with a warning letter rather than a fine.

Two weeks after his first violation, Hamon again violated the Political Reform Act, this time with the help of then City Attorney Iris Yang. The Act requires public officials with conflicts of interest on an agenda item to “identify the interest, recuse themself, and leave the room.”

However, on Feb. 19, 2019, Hamon recused himself but did not inform the public why nor provide details about his conflict of interest, a second violation of the Act.

As a councilman and now mayor, Hamon is required to file a statements of economic interest, which needs to include his interest in the short-term rental property. The commission also determined Hamon failed to disclose his financial interest in the rental in his statement of economic interest, a third violation of the Act.

“This letter serves as a written warning,” the commission says in ita letter. “The information in this matter will be retained and may be considered should an enforcement action become necessary based on newly discovered information or future conduct. Failure to comply with the provisions of the Act in the future will result in monetary penalties of up to $5,000 for each violation.”

On Jan. 27, activist Julie Tacker asked the California Fair Political Practices Commission to look into a potential conflict of interest regarding Hamon voting on the selection of a new fixed-base operator (FBO) at the airport. Hamon leases several properties at the airport, and then subleases some of the property to others.

The FBO also leases property from the city at the airport which the FBO subleases to others, creating the alleged conflict of interest.

Hamon responded to Tacker’s complaint by stepping off the FBO Ad Hoc Committee, while reporting the city did not think he had a conflict of interest.

“The city does not believe Mayor Hamon’s leasehold interests create a conflict of interest under the Political Reform Act or other provisions of state law,” according to a March 5 staff report. “To have a conflict it would need to be reasonably foreseeable that the FBO contract would have a material financial effect on Mayor Hamon’s existing leasehold interest.”

City Attorney Elizabeth Hull sent a letter on March 6 to the Fair Political Practices Commission asking for advice on the conflict. In her letter, Hull describes what the FBO does, but fails to include that the FBO is tasked with leasing property that it then subleases, according to the Airport Minimum Standards document.

“The city owns the Paso Robles Municipal Airport, and currently contracts with a private fixed based operator to operate at the airport and provide aeronautical services to the public such as fueling, hangaring, tie-down and parking, aircraft rental, aircraft maintenance, flight instruction, and other related services,” Hull says in her letter.

Hull goes on to say that while Hamon may have a personal interest in the costs of general aeronautical services at the Airport, the FBO agreement will have no financial effect on Mayor Hamon’s leasehold interests.

 


Hamon created dire hardships for a lot family’s in Paso. As soon as STR’s where allowed, rent for local housing skyrocketed, all in the name of profit for a few. They originally capped STR’s at 325. Behind closed doors they have been passing out new permits and now we are up to over 400. He has pushed out families from being able to afford to live here. For the state to just warn him is a slap in the face to the working class citizens of Paso, that can no longer afford to live here. Although im sure he sleeps well at night with all this money he has made being on city counsel.


Does julie have a patreon I can donate to? I want to pay her for her service to keep this up, as literally no one has the wherewithal or time to hold psychos accountable?


Or an email? I want and need to help fund you doing this work exposing all sides of scum.


Julie, God Bless you. Amazing work, all these years. Its brilliant and humbling. Again, thank you Julie and an outlet to support her. Ksby, tribune wont report.


I will inform pasorobles news about this.


Fk Paso mayor, my mayor. Scumbag.


It would be very difficult to not be exposed to a potential conflict of interest, likely a full time job to avoid. What gets me is the ability to vote for you own compensation. A civil service commission that is not appointed by the council or board members would be a reasonable concession.


Why not let the voters decide if a raise is due, wouldn’t say with a city council that the city residents know whether they deserve a raise, and voting should need to be 2/3 yes to pass. However it been too long that compensation in government has not been based on quailty of work but rather is based on what someone else is receiving. Time to bring back merit based compensation.


Rediculous. They have their own private attourney making six figures. Someone who is mayor should have credentials. Civil service is supposed to be a noble service for golden years where you give back for free, hence president waive pay. Any local will tell you about John, and his awful reputation as a human. I expected this from him, and his “conservative” council, who bleed the city for funds, overdevelop, then ask for more tax dollars, and never take blame for anything. At least there are 2 council members who have ethics. And they are republican too, with ethics. John, is as shady as an old oak tree on a plantation. The man increased his pay and is already a millionaire from his dad and claims his job as a “hobbyist pilot”. The dude is a Trump in Paso. And no one cares. Confront the man, he retaliates. I’ll be confronting him, as I hope we all do, and shame him out of Politics.


