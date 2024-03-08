Sheriff identifies Avila Beach burglary suspect

March 7, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office identified the man arrested March 5 after he allegedly burglarized a residence in Avila Beach as 44-year-old Louis Elvenway Spear.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on March 5, deputies responded to a burglary in the 6700 block of Avila Valley Drive in Avila Beach. A resident had just returned home and found a man inside their residence, who then fled the home.

A few hours later, deputies located Spear in the 2300 block of Theatre Drive in Paso Robles and arrested him.

The vehicle he was driving was later found abandoned behind the Target store on Theatre Drive. The 2017 silver Jeep Wrangler had been reported stolen out of Isla Vista in Santa Barbara County.

Detectives believe Spear may have been involved in similar crimes in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. They are asking anyone with additional information on this or other incidents is asked to contact Detective Gower Slane at (805) 781-4913.

Deputies booked Spear in San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of burglary, grand theft of a firearm, being a felon in posses ion of a firearm, evading arrest and reckless driving. He remains in jail with his bail set at $100,000.

