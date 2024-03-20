SLO City Council appoints Whitney McDonald as interim city manager

March 20, 2024

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo City Council on Tuesday appointed Assistant City Manager Whitney McDonald to serve as interim city manager starting on April 26.

Last month, SLO City Manager Derek Johnson announced plans to resign his post, after accepting the chief executive officer position in Marin County. Johnson plans to leave SLO sometime in April.

McDonald will oversee city operations, a staff of over 470 employees, and a total budget of about $240 million for an estimated six months.

Prior to joining SLO in Aug. 2023, McDonald held the city manager position in Arroyo Grande.

“I’m honored to step into this role as we keep the city moving forward during this transition,” McDonald said. “My goals will be to continue the city’s positive relationships in our community, ensure a seamless continuation of services, programs, and projects, and sustain the progress we have made on the Council’s major city goals and ambitious work programs.”

The City Council also appointed Mayor Erica Stewart and Councilwoman Michelle Shoresman to serve on an Ad Hoc Committee tasked with working with an executive recruiter during a national search for the next city manager.

“We are taking steps to fill the city manager role and, in the meantime, have confidence in Whitney to ensure the smooth continuation of core services and programs and sustained progress on the city’s major city goals,” Mayor Stewart said.

