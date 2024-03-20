Paso Robles City Council votes to raise their own compensation
By KAREN VELIE
The Paso Robles City Council voted 4-1 on Tuesday to raise their compensation by 10% and their travel allowances by 20%, with Councilman Chris Bausch dissenting. The increase will need to come back for a second reading and vote.
Currently, the mayor and council members receive monthly compensation of $1,400 and $1,050, respectively. The council voted to raise the mayor’s monthly stipend to $1,540 and the council members’ to $1,155.
While the staff report notes the increase compensation does not apply to a council member during their term in office, it also says they will all receive increases in Nov. 2024, even though only three member will be starting a new term.
Council member stipends are in place to cover a members expenses, and not as a salary. Paso Robles has the second highest rates for council and mayor stipends in San Luis Obispo County.
The council voted unanimously to raise each member’s travel allowances from $5,000 to $6,000 per year, with a 5% escalation each year thereafter. If a council member requires additional travel revenue, they can make a request to the council.
In addition to salaries and travel expenses, the council also receives health and welfare benefits such as medical, dental, and vision insurances as well as a mileage allowance.
