SLO County election night coverage 2024

March 5, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN and KAREN VELIE

An unusually calm primary election cycle in San Luis Obispo County is drawing to a close. While three county supervisor seats are up for grabs, the only contested race is in District 5 between Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno and Atascadero Councilwoman Susan Funk. Who will have a reason to celebrate tonight and who will be drinking away their sorrows?

CalCoastNews will have live updates on the results of local races, starting shortly after the polls close at 8 p.m.

9:57

One precinct is now reporting in the District 5 race. The current tally is:

Heather Moreno – 50.11%

Susan Funk – 49.9%

Moreno is currently leading Funk by 17 votes.

9:30

There are two U.S. House districts in SLO County: District 24 in the south and District 19 in the north. In both races, the incumbent has the lead.

U.S. House District 19

Jimmy Panetta, Democrat – 69.4%

Jason Anderson, Republican – 25.9%

Sean Dougherty, Green – 4.7%

U.S. District 24

Salud Carbajal, Democrat – 58.4%

Thomas Cole, Republican – 34.0%

Helena Pasquarella, Democrat – 7.6%

8:58 p.m.

California Proposition 1 – Behavioral Health Services Program and Bond Measure – is running neck and neck. A favorite of Gov. Gavin Newson, it authorizes $6.38 billion in bonds to build mental health treatment facilities for those with mental health and substance use challenges. Opponents argue it redistributes funds while burdening taxpayers.

Proposition 1 – Yes 51% No 49%

8:45 p.m.

In California’s contested U.S. Senate race, Republican Steve Garvey is positioned well early in the night to move on to the general election against Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff.

U.S. Senate – open primary

Adam Schiff, Democrat – 35.5%

Steve Garvey, Republican – 30.2%

Katie Porter, Democrat – 15.4%

Barbara Lee – 6.8%

Schiff is currently positioned to immediately enter the United States Senate, filling the remainder of the term currently held by Sen. Laphonza Butler, which expires in Jan. 2025. The winner of the special open primary will replace Butler as a Senator for the rest of 2024.

Special open primary

Adam Schiff, Democrat – 34.7

Steve Garvey, Republican – 30.5%

Katie Porter, Democrat – 15.5%

Barbara Lee, Democrat – 10%

Former President Donald Trump is easily winning the California Republican primary.

Republican Primary

Donald Trump – 73.8%

Nikki Haley – 27.1%

Ron DeSantis – 1.7%

Democrat Primary

Joseph Biden – 90.9%

Marianne Williamson – 2.9%

Dean Phillips – 2.8%

8:20 p.m. – initial election night results

San Luis Obispo County District 5 Supervisor

Heather Moreno – 50.17%

Susan Funk – 49.83%

Moreno jumps out to a very narrow early lead following the tally of 7,409 vote-by-mail ballots. Moreno tallied 3,717 votes, while Funk garnered 3,692.

Thus far, no precincts are reporting.

