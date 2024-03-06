Front Page  »  

Car slams into tree outside apartments in San Luis Obispo

March 5, 2024

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A car slammed into a tree outside apartments in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before 4 p.m., he vehicle hit a Yucca tree next to the intersection of Chorro and Mill streets at about 3:45 p.m. The tree prevented the car from crashing into the apartment building, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Investigators do not suspect drugs or alcohol factored into the collision. The driver sustained minor injuries and received treatment at the scene.


The damage to the car is on the driver’s side, but the car appears to have run straight into the yucca. How did the driver’s side get so badly damaged? Was it already like that? Is this a planned “accident” to cover the damage on the driver’s side from a previous accident? No doubt the car will be totaled from so much body damage.


