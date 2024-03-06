Car slams into tree outside apartments in San Luis Obispo
March 5, 2024
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A car slammed into a tree outside apartments in San Luis Obispo on Tuesday afternoon.
Shortly before 4 p.m., he vehicle hit a Yucca tree next to the intersection of Chorro and Mill streets at about 3:45 p.m. The tree prevented the car from crashing into the apartment building, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
Investigators do not suspect drugs or alcohol factored into the collision. The driver sustained minor injuries and received treatment at the scene.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines